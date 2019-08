Aug 5(Reuters) - TRABZONSPOR:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNS IVANILDO JORGE MENDES FERNANDES ON LOAN FROM SPORTING CP FOR 1 YEAR

* TO PAY EUR 300,000 TO SPORTING CP AS TRANSFER FEE

* TO PAY EUR 540,000 TO FOOTBALL PLAYER IVANILDO JORGE MENDES FERNANDES FOR 2019/20

