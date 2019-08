CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hungary's Richter posts HUF 17.5 bln Q2 net profit

(Corrects headline to give profit as HUF 17.5 billion, not HUF 17.1 billion)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt says in Q2 earnings statement posted on Budapest Stock Exchange web site:

* Q2 NET PROFIT HUF 17.5 BILLION VERSUS HUF 17.1 BILLION EXPECTED IN SURVEY BY BUSINESS NEWS WEBSITE PORTFOLIO.HU

* QUARTERLY PROFIT FALLS BY 27.9 PCT Y/Y

* Q2 REVENUE HUF 119.9 BLN VS 116.8 BLN EXPECTED IN PORTFOLIO.HU SURVEY

* QUARTERLY REVENUE RISES BY 8.5 PCT Y/Y

* IN FIRST HALF, REVENUE FROM BIGGEST MARKET RUSSIA FALLS BY 8.1 PCT Y/Y, U.S. SALES MORE THAN DOUBLE, SALES TO HUNGARY STAGNATE Further company coverage: Source text: bit.ly/336yBSK (Reporting by Marton Dunai)