Aug 6 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale de Geneve:

* H1 growth of 11.9% in its operating profit, which reached a new record level: CHF 94.6 million

* H1 Net profit was up 13.9% at CHF 59.3 million

* Half-year turnover rose to CHF 220.1 million representing an increase of 5.8%

* For the full 2019 financial year, the bank expects operating profitability to be close to that of 2018

