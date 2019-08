Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s Avtovaz:

* 7-MONTH LADA SALES ON RUSSIAN MARKET AT 203,672, UP 2.2% VS YEAR AGO

* JULY LADA SALES AT 29,486, UP 0.3% VS YEAR AGO

