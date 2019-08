BRIEF-Arianespace Orbits Two Communications Satellites For Intelsat, Airbus

Aug 7 (Reuters) - ARIANESPACE:

* ARIANESPACE SAID ON TUESDAY IT SUCCESSFULLY ORBITED TWO COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITES: INTELSAT 39 FOR INTELSAT, AND EDRS-C FOR AIRBUS

* LAUNCH TOOK PLACE ON AUGUST 6, 2019 AT 4:30 P.M. (LOCAL TIME) FROM THE GUIANA SPACE CENTER (CSG), EUROPE’S SPACEPORT IN FRENCH GUIANA (SOUTH AMERICA)

* THIRD SUCCESSFUL ARIANE 5 MISSION IN 2019

* ARIANESPACE IS A SUBSIDIARY OF ARIANEGROUP, WHICH HOLDS 74% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* ARIANEGROUPE IS A JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN AIRBUS AND SAFRAN

Source text: bit.ly/2OKbBpx (Gdynia Newsroom)