CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tod's CFO expects 2019 results similar to H1

Italy Tod’s CFO tells analysts on a conference call:

* AS FAR AS HE KNOWS, OWNERS THE DELLA VALLE FAMILY NEVER CONSIDERED TAKING COMPANY PRIVATE

* MARKET CONSENSUS IS FOR APPROXIMATELY 935-937 MILLION EUROS TURNOVER IN 2019, WITH EBITDA MARGIN OF 10.7%

* COMPANY EXPECTS 2019 RESULTS SIMILAR TO FIRST HALF RESULTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)