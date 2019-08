BRIEF-Anadolu Efes Announces Some Revises To 2019 Guidance

Aug 8 (Reuters) - ANADOLU EFES:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY REVISES 2019 GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED SALES VOLUME TO GROW BY LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT (LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT ON A PROFORMA BASIS) FOR 2019

* TURKEY BEER SALES VOLUME IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE LOW-SINGLE DIGIT FOR 2019

* EXPECTS TOTAL BEER VOLUME TO GROW BY LOW-TO-MID TEENS GROW BY MID-SINGLE DIGIT ON A PROFORMA BASIS) FOR 2019

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED SOFT DRINKS SALES VOLUME: 1%-3% GROWTH FOR 2019

* EXPECTS 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES REVENUE TO INCREASE IN ALL BUSINESS LINES WHILE OUTPERFORMING SALES VOLUMES

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED EBITDA MARGIN TO BE FLAT FOR 2019

* FOR 2019, CAPEX: AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES, HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS

