* SAYS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) TO VOTE ON SEPTEMBER 13 ON MERGER WITH GOTHALS LTD, CYPRUS

* TO VOTE ON ISSUE OF BONDS WHOSE TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE WILL BE UP TO 300 MLN ZLOTYS

* MATURITY DATE OF SAID BONDS WILL BE FIVE YEARS FROM THEIR ISSUE DATE

