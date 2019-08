Aug 13 (Reuters) - Optimum Re Spain:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IN RELATION TO TAKEOVER BID BY PROMONTORIA BRAVO THE COMPANY’S BOARD CONSIDERS THAT BOTH THE NON-DEFERRED PRICE AND THE DEFERRED PRICE MAY BE ATTRACTIVE AND IT DOES NOT HAVE A NEGATIVE OPINION REGARDING THE OFFER PRICE

* THE SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO DECIDE WHETHER OR NOT TO ACCEPT THE OFFER

Source text: bit.ly/2ZVUAtC

