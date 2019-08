Aug 15 (Reuters) - St Galler Kantonalbank:

* H1 GROSS PROFIT STANDS AT CHF 108.1 MILLION, UP SIGNIFICANTLY (+ 6.9%) ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 NET PROFIT REACHES CHF 82.5 MILLION (+ 1.7%)

* SGKB DOES NOT EXPECT A RATE HIKE BY THE SWISS NATIONAL BANK UNTIL 2022

* FOR THE YEAR 2019, SGKB EXPECTS AN OPERATING RESULT IN THE CONTEXT OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY GROUP PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

Source text - bit.ly/2N5v4Pg

