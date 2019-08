Aug 15 (Reuters) - MOLOGEN AG:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF TWO CAPITAL MEASURES SECURE FUNDING

* FINANCIAL FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR 2019 CONFIRMED

* H1 OPERATING LOSS (EBIT) EUR 7.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: LOSS OF EUR 4.5 MILLION)

* H1 REVENUE EUR 0.1 MILLION (H1 2018: EUR3.0 MILLION)

