BRIEF-Celon Pharma Completes Administration Of Drug Candidate In Phase I Clinical Test

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Celon Pharma SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS COMPLETED ADMINISTRATION OF DRUG CANDIDATE IN PHASE I OF CLINICAL TEST OF A DRUG BASED ON PDE10A INHIBITOR, DEVELOPED IN THE TREATMENT OF PSYCHOTIC AND NEUROMOTOR DISORDERS - CPL500036

* SAID DURING THE TEST THE DRUG WAS WELL TOLERATED AND SHOWED DESIRED PHARMACOKINETICS BOTH AFTER SINGLE AND REPEATED ADMINISTRATION

* SAID IT IS CURRENTLY ANALYSING LAST DATA AND HAS ALREADY STARTED PREPARING FOR PHASE II OF CLINICAL TEST WITH PARTICIPATION OF PATIENTS

