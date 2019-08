Aug 16(Reuters) - PARGESA HOLDING SA:

* H1 OPERATING INCOME AT CHF 2.97 BILLION VS CHF 3.09 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT AT CHF 154.0 MILLION VS CHF 260.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT BEFORE MINORITY INTERESTS AT CHF 487.6 MILLION VS CHF 521.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

Source text - bit.ly/31Gs2ov

