BRIEF-Baumgartner Gruppe: Behr Bircher Cellpack Publishes Provisional Final Result Of Public Offer

Oct 28 (Reuters) - BAUMGARTNER GRUPPE HOLDING AG:

* BEHR BIRCHER CELLPACK BBC AG PUBLISHES PROVISIONAL FINAL RESULT OF PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES OF BAUMGARTNER GRUPPE HOLDING AG

* BY THE END OF THE EXPIRATION PERIOD, 2,387 BAUMGARTNER REGISTERED SHARES HAD BEEN TENDERED

* AS OF OCT 25, BBC AND THE PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT THUS HOLD 99.06% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARE CAPITAL OF BAUMGARTNER

* THIS FINAL RESULT IS PROVISIONAL, FINAL RESULT WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON DEC 31

Source text: bit.ly/2BZUCGN

