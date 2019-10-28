Euro zone bond yields rise on Brexit delay hopes

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose in early trading on Monday after a French source close to President Emmanuel Macron said the EU will “most likely” agree to delay Brexit until Jan.31 on Monday.

“There will most likely be an agreement on Monday morning between the 27 on extension until January 31,” the source said, adding that Macron spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the weekend.

Key benchmark German 10-year bond yields rose as much as 4 basis points to -0.34%.

Italian bonds underperformed the euro area, with Italy’s 10-year yield up 7 bps at 1.12%.