Oct 30(Reuters) - CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY H1 2019/20 GROUP TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 0.3% AT AROUND CHF 75.8 MILLION

* EXPECTS H1 EBIT TO BE LOWER VS YEAR AGO AT AROUND CHF 5.3 MILLION (-18.5%)

* EXPECTS H1 NET INCOME TO BE LOWER VS YEAR AGO AT AROUND CHF 3.3 MILLION (-28.3%)

