BRIEF-Campari Completes Sale Of "Villa Les Cedres"

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT COMPLETED SALE OF REAL ESTATE PROPERTY “VILLA LES CEDRES” IN SAINT-JEAN CAP-FERRAT, FRANCE

* SALES PROCEEDS EUR 200 MLN OF WHICH CAMPARI RETAINS EUR 80 MLN IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF TENDER OFFER

* PRICE SUPPLEMENT WHICH WILL BE PAID TO BENEFICIARIES, IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF TENDER OFFER, AMOUNTS TO EUR 52.7 MLN, OR EUR 619.89 PER RIGHT TO PRICE SUPPLEMENT

