* 9-MONTH CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 303.0 MLN VS EUR 219.9 MLN END-SEPT 2018

* 9-MONTH REVENUES EUR 31.0 MLN VS EUR 0.1 MLN END-SEPT 2018

* RECEIVED DURING Q3 UP-FRONT PAYMENT PURSUANT TO LICENSE AND COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS

