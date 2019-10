Oct 31 (Reuters) - BioDue SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS BOARD DEEMED APPROPRIATE THE PRICE PER SHARE OF EUR 6.50 PROPOSED BY AURORA DODICI IN TENDER OFFER

* AURORA DODICI ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER ON 1.8 MLN SHARES OF BIODUE, REPRESENTING 16.1% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND ALL CO’S SHARES IN CIRCULATION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: