BRIEF-Komputronik Prolongs Financing With Banks

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Komputronik SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT BANK MILLENNIUM SA, SANTANDER BANK POLSKA SA, SANTANDER FACTORING SP. Z O.O. AND MBANK SA HAVE CONFIRMED TERMS OF PROLONGING THE COMPANY’S FINANCING

* SAID THAT THE FINANCING PERIOD HAS BEEN UNIFIED WITH ALL THE BANKS TO AUG. 14, 2020

* SAID THAT GIVEN THAT THE COMPANY’S WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS ARE DECREASING, THE AMOUNT OF THE FINANCING IN JANUARY - APRIL 2020 WILL BE DECREASING ON MONTHLY BASIS, ULTIMATELY LOWERING ITS DEBT FOR A TOTAL OF 30 MILLION ZLOTYS DURING THIS PERIOD

