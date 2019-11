Nov 4 (Reuters) - BIZIM TOPTAN SATIS MAGAZALARI:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY OZDEN DUNDAR STEPS DOWN AS CFO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2020

* SAYS ONDER ARIKAN WILL ACT AS CFO AS OF NOVEMBER 1, 2019 BY PROXY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)