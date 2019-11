(Corrects to clarify that the motion for Ursus bankruptcy was filed by Getin Noble Bank, not that Getin Noble filed for bankruptcy.)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ursus SA w restrukturyzacji:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE COURT HAS SUSPENDED CONSIDERATION OF MOTION FOR THE COMPANY’S BANKRUPTCY FILED BY GETIN NOBLE BANK UNTIL THE COMPLETION OF URSUS ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)