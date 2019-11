BRIEF-ZM Henryk Kania Administrator Withdraws From Preparing Restructuring Plan

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS COURT-APPOINTED ADMINISTRATOR HAS FILED A LETTER WITH THE DISTRICT COURT IN KATOWICE INFORMING OF HIS WITHDRAWAL FROM PREPARING A RESTRUCTURING PLAN AND LIST OF CLAIMS FOR THE COMPANY

* COURT-APPOINTED ADMINISTRATOR SAYS CONCLUDING AND EXECUTING AN ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT UNDER RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS SEEMS IMPOSSIBLE DUE TO DIFFICULTIES IN TAKING OVER MANAGEMENT OVER THE COMPANY AND TAKING POSSESSION OF THE COMPANY’S DOCUMENTATION BY THE POLICE AND THE STATE TREASURY ADMINISTRATION

* THE ADMINISTRATOR SAYS HE SEES SAID DIFFICULTIES AS GROUNDS TO DROP THE ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS BY THE COURT

