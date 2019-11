REFILE-BRIEF-Ferrari Q3 Adj. EBITDA At EUR 311 Mln

(Refiles to change Unique Story Number and attach the brief to alert chain.)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ferrari NV:

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 311 MILLION VERSUS EUR 308 MILLION IN REUTERS ANALYST POLL

* 2019 OUTLOOK REVISED

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 915 MILLION VERSUS EUR 888 MILLION IN REUTERS ANALYST POLL

* Q3 NET PROFIT EUR 169 MILLION VERSUS EUR 168 MILLION IN REUTERS ANALYST POLL

* SEES 2019 NET REVENUES: ABOUT EURO 3.7 BILLION (FROM > EURO 3.5 BILLION)

* NET INDUSTRIAL CASH FLOW AT END-SEPT AT EUR 138 MILLION

* SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA: ABOUT EURO 1.27 BILLION (FROM EURO 1.2-1.25 BILLION)

* SEES 2019 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS: EURO 3.70-3.75(3) PER SHARE (FROM EURO 3.50-3.70 PER SHARE)

* 2019 OUTLOOK: INDUSTRIAL FREE CASH FLOW >EUR 0.6 BILLION (FROM EUR > 0.55 BILLION)

* NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT AT END-SEPT AT EUR 369 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)