Nov 5 (Reuters) - QubicGames SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS COMPLETED THE CERTIFICATION PROCESS FOR THE “SPACE PIONEER” GAME FOR NINTENDO SWITCH

* SAID GAME IS THE FIRST PREPARED UNDER THE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH VIVID GAMES TO HAVE COMPLETED THE CERTIFICATION PROCESS

* SAID GAME IS THE COMPANY’S MOST IMPORTANT RELEASE PLANNED FOR DECEMBER

