* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY PIERRE SBABO APPOINTED CEO AS OF JAN 15, 2020

* WILL REPLACE HERVÉ MARTIN, WHO LED RESTRUCTURINGS SINCE 2017

* GROUP WILL CONTINUE THE FOODTECH STRATEGIC PLAN ANNOUNCED LAST APRIL

* IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE MEDTECH STRATEGIC PLAN, AMERICAN SUBSIDIARY BOYDSENSE IS SEEKING TO OPEN ITS CAPITAL TO SPECIALIZED INVESTORS

