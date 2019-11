Nov 7 (Reuters) - DUFRY AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY DUFRY PRICES EUR 750 MLN SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

* ANNUAL INTEREST RATE WILL BE 2.0 (TWO) PERCENT AND INTEREST WILL BE PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREARS

