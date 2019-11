BRIEF-Cellectis Q3 Consolidated Adjusted Net Loss Narrows At 10 Million Dollars

Nov 7 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME WERE $10 MLN VERSUS $2 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CELLECTIS $10 MLN VERSUS $15 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q3 CONSLIDATED R&D EXPENSES AT $22 MLN VERSUS $19 MLN YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION OF $367 MLN AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

* FIRST PATIENT DOSED WITH UCARTCS1 IN MELANI-01 PHASE 1 DOSE-ESCALATION CLINICAL TRIAL FOR RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* PATIENT SCREENING ONGOING WITH UCART22 IN BALLI-01 PHASE 1 DOSE-ESCALATION CLINICAL TRIAL FOR RELAPSED/REFRACTORY B-CELL ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

* GRANT OF A NEW IND FOR UCART123 FOLLOWING A CHANGE IN PRODUCTION PROCESS AND SITE INITIATION ONGOING FOR AMELI-01 PHASE 1 DOSE-ESCALATION CLINICAL TRIAL FOR RELAPSED/REFRACTORY ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA

* OUTLOOK 2019: SUPPORTING DEVELOPMENT OF DEEP PIPELINE OF PRODUCT CANDIDATES, INCLUDING MANUFACTURING AND CLINICAL TRIALS EXPENSES OF UCART123, UCART22 AND UCARTCS1

* OUTLOOK 2019: BUILDING MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES (IMPACT AND SMART) AND STRENGTHENING MANUFACTURING AND CLINICAL DEPARTMENTS, INCLUDING HIRING PERSONNEL

