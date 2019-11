BRIEF-AB Science: 1st Presentation Of Preclinical Results For Compound AB8939

Nov 7 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY FIRST PRESENTATION OF PRECLINICAL RESULTS FOR COMPOUND AB8939 IN THE 61ST ASH ANNUAL MEETING ONLINE PROGRAM

* IN VITRO PRECLINICAL STUDIES PROVIDE PROOF-OF-CONCEPT THAT AB8939 HAS BROAD APPLICABILITY AS POTENT ANTICANCER DRUG, PARTICULARLY IN TUMORS OF HEMATOPOIETIC AND LYMPHOID TISSUES, INCLUDING ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML)

* DATA SHOWS AB8939 IS HIGHLY POTENT PGP-INDEPENDENT, NEXT-GENERATION MICROTUBULE-DESTABILIZER DRUG FOR CANCER THERAPY, IN PARTICULAR, DIFFICULT TO TREAT HEMATOPOIETIC TUMORS SUCH AS RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML

* A FIRST IN HUMAN, PHASE 1 TRIAL EVALUATING AB8939 IN AML PATIENTS UNFIT TO RECEIVE INTENSIVE CHEMOTHERAPY IN SECOND AND THIRD-LINE WILL BE INITIATED IN 2020

* THE EUROPEAN MEDICINE AGENCY (EMA) HAS VALIDATED THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR AB8939 IN AML THROUGH A SCIENTIFIC ADVICE PROCEDURE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)