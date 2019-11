Nov 8 (Reuters) - DINO POLSKA SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q3 NET PROFIT 109.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 110.0 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 REVENUE 2.02 BILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.04 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 EBITDA 192.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 187.0 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

