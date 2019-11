BRIEF-QubicGames Signs Distribution Deal For "Good Night Knight" Game

Nov 8 (Reuters) - QubicGames SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS SIGNED A DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH NO GRAVITY DEVELOPMENT DETAILING THE RELEASE OF THE “GOOD NIGHT KNIGHT” GAME

* NO GRAVITY DEVELOPMENT TO RECEIVE REVENUE SHARE IN EXCHANGE FOR LICENSING

* THE RELEASE OF THE FULL VERSION OF “GOOD NIGHT KNIGHT” FOR NINTENDO SWITCH IS PLANNED FOR H2 2020

* THE COMPANY AND NO GRAVITY DEVELOPMENT MAY RELEASE AN EARLY ACCESS VERSION OF “GOOD NIGHT KNIGHT” IN H1 2020

