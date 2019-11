Nov 12 (Reuters) - BEYMEN PERAKENDE:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q3 NET PROFIT AT 265.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS NET LOSS AT 514.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE AT 773.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.33 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

