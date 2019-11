Nov 12 (Reuters) - Millenium Hotels Real Estate I SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON MONDAY TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 150 MILLION EUROS AT 5 EUROS PER SHARE WITH RECOGNITION OF PRE-EMPTIVE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* TO PROPOSE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 250 MILLION EUROS EXCLUDING ALLOWANCE OF PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION, ISSUE PRICE MAY NOT BE LESS THAN 5 EUROS PER SHARE

Source text: bit.ly/34Qp4PL

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)