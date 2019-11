Nov 13 (Reuters) - MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL SA:

* Q3 NET LOSS EUR 4.4 MILLION

* END-SEPT CASH POSITION AT EUR 5.4 MILLION

* IN 2020, WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES TO MANUFACTURE CUSTOM-MADE IMPLANTS AND AI COMPONENT OF UNID ASI PLATFORM -CEO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)