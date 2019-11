Nov 13 (Reuters) - Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY DISTRICT COURT IN KATOWICE HAS SET DEC 2 DEADLINE FOR COUNCIL OF CREDITORS TO ADOPT RESOLUTION ON COMPANY’S SEPT 11 MOTION FOR DISCONTINUATION OF RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS

