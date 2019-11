BRIEF-Vicore Pharma To Carry Out Directed Issue

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Vicore Pharma Holding AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY INTENDS TO CARRY OUT A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* INTENDS TO EXECUTE A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF APPROXIMATELY 7 MILLION SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* HEALTHCAP VII L.P., REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 27.8 PERCENT OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES IN CO, HAS EXPRESSED ITS INTENTION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ITS PRO RATA SHARE OF THE ISSUE

* INTENDS TO USE POTENTIAL PROCEEDS TO FINANCE CO’S CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF DRUG DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM VP01 INCLUDING AN OPEN-LABEL EXTENSION STUDY IN CONNECTION WITH THE PLANNED PHASE II STUDY IN IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS (IPF), C’S CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF THE DRUG DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM VP02 THROUGH A PHASE IB STUDY, AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)