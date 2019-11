BRIEF-Ambea: Actor Sells 12 Mln Shares In Co

Nov 13(Reuters) - Ambea AB:

* ACTOR SCA SOLD 12,000,000 SHARES IN AMBEA, REPRESENTING 12.7% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES

* SHARES WERE SOLD THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILDING PROCESS TO SWEDISH AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AT A PRICE OF SEK 70 PER SHARE

* ACTOR WILL CONTINUE TO OWN 35,467,803 SHARES, DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY THROUGH ACTR HOLDING AB, REPRESENTING 37.5 PERCENT OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES IN AMBEA

* ACTOR HAS AGREED TO A LOCK-UP IN RELATION TO ITS DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY HELD SHARES IN AMBEA

