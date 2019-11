BRIEF-QubicGames Completes Nintendo Switch Certification Process For Three Games

Nov 13 (Reuters) - QubicGames SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS COMPLETED NINTENDO SWITCH CONSOLE CERTIFICATION PROCESS FOR GAMES “AKUTO: SHOWDOWN”, “BARBAROUS: TAVERN OF EMYR” AND “SHEEP PATROL”

* THE COMPANY HAS SET RELEASE DATE FOR THESE GAMES IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE AND AUSTRALIA BETWEEN DECEMBER 20 AND DECEMBER 27

* THE COMPLETION OF THE CERTIFICATION PROCESS FOR THESE GAMES CLOSES THE COMPANY’S PUBLISHING PLAN FOR 2019 ON THE NINTENDO SWITCH CONSOLE

* THE COMPANY WILL RELEASE 12 NEW GAMES ON THE NINTENDO SWITCH CONSOLE IN Q4 2019 AS PLANNED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)