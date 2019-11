BRIEF-Orbis Plans To Carry Out First Tranche Of Share Buyback By End Of March 2020

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Orbis SA:

* SAYS THE MANAGEMENT HAS ADOPTED INITIAL ASSUMPTIONS OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* SAYS IT PLANS TO CARRY OUT THE FIRST TRANCHE OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME WORTH ABOUT 560 MILLION ZLOTYS BY THE END OF MARCH 2020

* THE MANAGEMENT ALSO NOTES THAT THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF THE BUYBACK PROGRAMME DOES NOT EXCLUDE POSSIBLE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE NEXT TRANCHES UNDER PROGRAMME WITHIN THE 850 MILLION ZLOTY RESERVE CAPITAL ALLOCATED FOR THE PROGRAMME

