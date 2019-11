Nov 13 Reuters) - B.F. SpA:

* SAID ON NOV 13 IT WOULD PROPOSE CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 17.6 MLN SHARES FOR EUR 45 MLN RESERVED TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* PREMIUM OF 45-MLN-EURO CASH CALL AMOUNTS TO EUR 27.4 MLN

* PROPOSES SECOND CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 10.0 MLN, OF WHICH EUR 6.1 MLN PREMIUM, TO BE RESERVED TO TENUTA IL CICALINO IN EXCHANGE FOR 100% OF CICALINO GREEN

* PREMIUM OF SECOND CASH CALL AMOUNTS TO EUR 6.1 MLN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)