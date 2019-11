BRIEF-EQT Issues 8.7 Mln Shares, Says Will Buy Back Them All

Nov 14(Reuters) - EQT AB:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY RESOLVED TO ISSUE 8,663,490 CLASS C SHARES AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER REPURCHASE ALL OF THE ISSUED SHARES

* ALL ISSUED CLASS C SHARES WILL THEREAFTER BE REPURCHASED FROM SEB AT THE SAME PRICE

* THE PURPOSE OF THE ISSUE AND THE REPURCHASE IS TO ENSURE DELIVERY OF SHARES TO EMPLOYEES WITHIN EQT UNDER THE EQT SHARE PROGRAM ADOPTED BY THE AGM

* THE CLASS C SHARES ENTITLE TO DIVIDENDS AND EACH SHARE ENTITLES TO 1/10 VOTING RIGHT

