Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italia Independent Group SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT WOULD PROPOSE CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO EUR 7.8 MLN TO SUPPORT 2019-2023 DEVELOPMENT PLAN

* SHAREHOLDERS LAPO ELKANN AND CREATIVE VENTURES MAKE PAYMENT OF EUR 2.5 MLN FOR FUTURE CAPITAL INCREASE

