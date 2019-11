Nov 14 (Reuters) - SASA POLYESTER SANAYI:

* MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY AND TECHNOLOGY APPROVES ADJUSTMENT OF INVESTMENT AMOUNT OF CURRENT INVESTMENT INCENTIVE CERTIFICATE

* THE AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT INCENTIVE CERTIFICATE FOR POLYMER PRODUCTION FACILITIES INVESTMENT INCREASES TO 2.49 BILLION LIRA FROM 1.51 BILLION LIRA

