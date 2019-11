BRIEF-Tallink Grupp AS Establishes Subsidiaries In Lithuania And Latvia

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT OU TALLINK FAST FOOD, A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF AS TALLINK GRUPP, HAS REGISTERED A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY IN LITHUANIA AND A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY IN LATVIA

* ESTABLISHMENT OF THE SUBSIDIARIES WILL NOT AFFECT THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE GROUP

* THE PURPOSE OF FOUNDING THE SUBSIDIARIES IS OPERATION OF BURGER KING RESTAURANTS IN LITHUANIA AND LATVIA

