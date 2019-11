Nov 14 (Reuters) - Digital Bros SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 NET REVENUE OF EUR 36.4 MLN VERSUS EUR 16.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.9 MLN VERSUS A LOSS OF EUR 0.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* SEES STRONG GROWTH IN REVENUES FOR FULL YEAR AND AS A CONSEQUENCE SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN ALL PROFIT LINES

