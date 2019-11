Nov 15 (Reuters) - DATACOLOR AG:

* FY 2018/19 SALES OF USD 78.8 MILLION (FISCAL 2017/18: USD 81.1 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING INCOME EBITDA WAS USD 7.5 MILLION (USD 8.4 MILLION)

* FY FINANCIAL RESULT WAS NEGATIVE AT USD -1.2 MILLION

* FY REPORTED NET INCOME OF USD 3.6 MILLION (USD 4.1 MILLION)

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF CHF 15 PER SHARE

