Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ovostar Union NV:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY 9-MONTH PROFIT OF $2.6 MILLION, DOWN 81% YEAR ON YEAR

* 9-MONTH REVENUE OF $77.6 MILLION, DOWN 18% YEAR ON YEAR

* 9-MONTH EBITDA OF $5.9 MILLION, DOWN 66% YEAR ON YEAR

