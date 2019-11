BRIEF-iApotek Int Decides On Directed Offset Issue

Nov 15 (Reuters) - iApotek Int AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY DECIDED ON A DIRECTED OFFSET ISSUE IN CONNECTION WITH PAYMENT OF ADDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICE REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF EPRIX AB

* 473,260 SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AT THE PRICE OF SEK 2.111003

* THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR XIRPE AB (THE SELLER OF EPRIX AB) HAS BEEN DETERMINED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE SHARE TRANSFER AGREEMENT ON WHICH THE ACQUISITION IS BASED

* THE ISSUE COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO AMOUNT TO ABOUT SEK 15,000

