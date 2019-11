BRIEF-ASIT Biotech Announces Dissociation Of Member Of Board Of Directors

Nov 15 (Reuters) - ASIT BIOTECH SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THAT FORMER CFO MR EVERARD VAN DER STRATEN DISSOCIATES HIMSELF FROM DECISION BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO RATIFY PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS ISSUED BY ASIT BIOTECH ON 28 JUNE 2019

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS ISSUED WITH IMPORTANT DISCOUNT COMPARED TO STOCK MARKET PRICE WAS CARRIED OUT IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE PROVISIONS OF BELGIAN COMPANIES CODE AND REPORT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

