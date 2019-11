BRIEF-Gamenet: Gamma Bidco Raises Tender Offer Price After Completing RAAB For 16% Stake

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gamenet Group SpA:

* GAMMA BIDCO, COMPANY FORMED ON BEHALF OF FUNDS MANAGED BY APOLLO, COMPLETES REVERSE ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILDING OF 16% OF GAMENET GROUP AT EUR 13.00 /SHR

* INCLUDING SHARES TO BE ACQUIRED FROM TCP LUX EURINVEST AND INTRALOT ITALIAN INVESTMENTS, GAMMA BIDCO WILL OWN 67% OF GAMENET GROUP

* OFFER PRICE OF TENDER OFFER TO BE LAUNCHED BY GAMMA BIDCO WILL INCRESE TO EUR 13.00 /SHR FROM EUR 12.50 /SHR

